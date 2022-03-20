South Dakota 61, Baylor 47

SOUTH DAKOTA (29-5)
Sjerven 6-14 2-4 16, Korngable 4-11 2-2 11, Krull 1-4 4-5 6, Lamb 4-10 4-4 15, Watson 3-5 1-2 8, Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Ugofsky 0-0 0-0 0, Guebert 1-1 0-0 3, Larkins 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 20-51 13-17 61
BAYLOR (28-7)
Smith 4-11 2-3 10, Egbo 6-7 1-3 13, Andrews 3-10 0-0 8, Asberry 1-9 2-2 5, Lewis 2-12 0-0 5, Bickle 1-4 3-4 6, Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-54 8-12 47
|South Dakota
|16
|18
|15
|12
|—
|61
|Baylor
|4
|19
|13
|11
|—
|47
3-Point Goals_South Dakota 8-16 (Sjerven 2-3, Korngable 1-2, Krull 0-1, Lamb 3-6, Watson 1-3, Guebert 1-1), Baylor 5-26 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 2-7, Asberry 1-8, Lewis 1-7, Bickle 1-2, Owens 0-1). Assists_South Dakota 10 (Korngable 5), Baylor 15 (Andrews 5, Lewis 5). Fouled Out_South Dakota Sjerven, Baylor Andrews. Rebounds_South Dakota 32 (Krull 7), Baylor 40 (Lewis 8, Smith 8). Total Fouls_South Dakota 18, Baylor 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,684.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.