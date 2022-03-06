South Dakota 74, UMKC 61

SOUTH DAKOTA (19-11)
Goodrick 5-7 3-4 14, Kamateros 6-12 2-2 15, Anderson 6-8 0-0 12, Archambault 3-10 6-6 14, Perrott-Hunt 3-9 7-8 13, Oliver 1-1 0-0 3, Hayes 1-2 1-1 3, Fuller 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 19-21 74.
UMKC (19-12)
Allick 4-10 0-2 10, Lamar 4-12 2-2 11, Gilyard 3-13 4-4 11, Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 8-17 3-5 19, Allen 2-3 1-2 5, Kopp 1-3 0-0 3, Boser 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 10-15 61.
Halftime_South Dakota 38-33. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 5-14 (Archambault 2-5, Goodrick 1-1, Oliver 1-1, Kamateros 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Perrott-Hunt 0-2), UMKC 5-21 (Allick 2-4, Kopp 1-3, Lamar 1-4, Gilyard 1-7, Nesbitt 0-3). Rebounds_South Dakota 38 (Kamateros 11), UMKC 24 (Lamar 9). Assists_South Dakota 13 (Archambault 6), UMKC 10 (Nesbitt 4). Total Fouls_South Dakota 16, UMKC 20. A_7,364 (12,000).
