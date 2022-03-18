South Dakota 75, Mississippi 61

SOUTH DAKOTA (28-5)
Sjerven 7-7 5-8 20, Korngable 4-7 0-0 10, Krull 5-12 2-3 13, Lamb 7-14 4-4 20, Watson 4-10 0-0 8, Peplowski 2-2 0-0 4, Ugofsky 0-0 0-0 0, Guebert 0-0 0-0 0, Larkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-52 11-15 75
MISSISSIPPI (23-9)
Collins 2-3 0-0 6, Scott 1-3 1-2 3, Austin 3-16 3-4 9, Monk 3-8 0-0 6, Reid 2-4 0-1 5, Baker 8-19 5-6 23, Douglas 2-4 0-0 5, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 23-59 9-13 61
|South Dakota
|16
|20
|21
|18
|—
|75
|Mississippi
|12
|15
|16
|18
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_South Dakota 6-14 (Sjerven 1-1, Korngable 2-2, Krull 1-3, Lamb 2-4, Watson 0-4), Mississippi 6-10 (Collins 2-2, Reid 1-1, Baker 2-4, Douglas 1-3). Assists_South Dakota 19 (Korngable 7), Mississippi 16 (Reid 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Dakota 31 (Sjerven 7), Mississippi 32 (Austin 11). Total Fouls_South Dakota 14, Mississippi 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.