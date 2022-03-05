Trending:
South Korean golfers lead after 3 rounds of LPGA Singapore

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 2:10 am
SINGAPORE (AP) — In Gee Chun shot a 6-under 66 Saturday to lead a trio of South Korean golfers at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship.

In had a 54-hole total of 12-under 204 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course. She had a one-stroke lead over Jeongeun Lee6 (65) and No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko, who shot 69.

American Danielle Kang (68), Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (70) and another South Korean player, Amy Yang (71), were tied for fourth. Canadian Brooke Henderson was seventh after a 71, four strokes behind In.

Australian Hannah Green also shot 71 and was tied for eighth, five strokes from the lead.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

