Southeast Missouri State routs Tennessee State 79-55

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 10:03 pm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had 22 points as Southeast Missouri State rolled past Tennessee State 79-55 in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Manny Patterson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Redhawks (14-17). DQ Nicholas added 10 points, while Nygal Russell had nine rebounds.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. tied a season high with 23 points for the Tigers (14-18). Kassim Nicholson added seven rebounds.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

