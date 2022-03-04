Southeast Missouri State visits No. 22 Murray State following Williams’ 23-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-17, 8-9 OVC) vs. Murray State Racers (28-2, 18-0 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Murray State hosts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after K.J. Williams scored 23 points in Murray State’s 70-68 victory against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Racers are 15-0 on their home court. Murray State scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Redhawks are 8-9 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State ranks sixth in the OVC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Nygal Russell averaging 6.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Murray State won 70-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Williams led Murray State with 23 points, and Manny Patterson led Southeast Missouri State with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Hill is averaging 13 points and 5.1 assists for the Racers. Williams is averaging 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Eric Reed Jr. is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 16.2 points. Patterson is shooting 66.7% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 71.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

