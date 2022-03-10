Southern Cal 65, Washington 61

WASHINGTON (17-15)
Matthews 3-10 6-6 12, Roberts 1-3 1-2 3, Bey 3-10 2-4 10, Brown 9-25 3-3 23, Davis 0-6 0-0 0, Fuller 2-6 2-2 6, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Bajema 1-3 1-1 4. Totals 20-65 15-18 61.
SOUTHERN CAL (26-6)
Agbonkpolo 3-5 1-1 8, Goodwin 3-5 1-4 7, Mobley 4-9 1-3 9, Ellis 6-10 2-3 17, Peterson 3-7 2-2 9, Dixon-Waters 3-7 2-2 9, Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Morgan 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 9-15 65.
Halftime_Washington 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Washington 6-22 (Bey 2-5, Brown 2-5, Bajema 1-1, Wilson 1-2, Fuller 0-2, Davis 0-3, Matthews 0-4), Southern Cal 6-19 (Ellis 3-5, Dixon-Waters 1-2, Agbonkpolo 1-3, Peterson 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Mobley 0-3). Fouled Out_Roberts, Davis. Rebounds_Washington 27 (Roberts, Brown 6), Southern Cal 39 (Mobley 9). Assists_Washington 9 (Brown 5), Southern Cal 15 (Mobley 6). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Southern Cal 18.
