Southern plays in SWAC Tournament against the Grambling

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 2:22 am
Grambling Tigers (11-19, 8-9 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (17-14, 11-6 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern -5.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars play in the SWAC Tournament against the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars have gone 9-2 at home. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Saddler averaging 1.1.

The Tigers have gone 8-9 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is third in the SWAC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by A.J. Taylor averaging 5.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Grambling won 61-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Tra’Michael Moton led Grambling with 14 points, and Tyrone Lyons led Southern with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lyons is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Taylor is averaging 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

