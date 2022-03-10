Southern Utah and Portland State square off in conference showdown

Portland State Vikings (13-16, 10-10 Big Sky) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (20-10, 14-6 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tevian Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds host Khalid Thomas and the Portland State Vikings.

The Thunderbirds have gone 11-3 at home. Southern Utah leads the Big Sky with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Maizen Fausett averaging 5.4.

The Vikings have gone 10-10 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Thunderbirds won 85-82 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Jones led the Thunderbirds with 36 points, and Thomas led the Vikings with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Thunderbirds. John Knight III is averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Thomas is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Ezekiel Alley is averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, nine steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68 points.

