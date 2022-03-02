Sow lifts UC Santa Barbara over CS Northridge 70-61

Trending:
The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 12:35 am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had a season-high 26 points as UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal State Northridge 70-61 on Tuesday night.

Sow made 12 of 15 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell had 17 points for UC Santa Barbara (15-10, 8-6 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Miles Norris added eight rebounds.

Elijah Hardy had 15 points for the Matadors (7-21, 3-14), whose losing streak reached five games. Onyi Eyisi added 12 points. Atin Wright had 11 points and five steals.

The Gauchos, who defeated CSUN 72-45 on Jan. 25, swept the season series against the Matadors.

