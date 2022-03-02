SPHL Glance

On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Associated Press
March 2, 2022
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 44 32 8 2 2 68 166 104
Huntsville 42 31 9 1 1 66 139 90
Peoria 42 29 6 3 4 65 150 88
Quad City 45 26 11 4 4 60 154 125
Fayetteville 42 29 12 1 0 59 142 103
Pensacola 40 20 14 5 1 46 137 126
Roanoke 40 18 16 3 3 43 129 118
Evansville 42 21 20 1 0 43 121 111
Birmingham 42 13 25 4 0 30 101 147
Macon 40 7 30 1 2 17 83 181
Vermilion County 41 4 32 5 0 13 62 191

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Quad City 7, Vermilion County 1

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

