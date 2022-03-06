Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 45 34 9 1 1 72 153 96
Peoria 45 32 6 3 4 71 168 93
Knoxville 46 33 9 2 2 70 174 111
Quad City 47 28 11 4 4 64 163 127
Fayetteville 44 30 13 1 0 61 148 107
Pensacola 42 22 14 5 1 50 149 129
Evansville 45 22 22 1 0 45 125 120
Roanoke 43 18 19 3 3 43 134 136
Birmingham 44 13 27 4 0 30 103 155
Macon 43 8 32 1 2 19 89 195
Vermilion County 44 4 35 5 0 13 64 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Huntsville 5, Vermilion County 1

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Quad City 4, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 5, Evansville 1

Peoria 8, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 3, Vermilion County 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News