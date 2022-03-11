SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 33 6 3 4 73 177 95 Huntsville 45 34 9 1 1 72 153 96 Knoxville 46 33 9 2 2 70 174 111 Quad City 47 28 11 4 4 64 163 127 Fayetteville 45 31 13 1 0 63 155 110 Pensacola 42 22 14 5 1 50 149 129 Evansville 45 22 22 1 0 45 125 120 Roanoke 44 18 20 3 3 43 135 142 Birmingham 45 14 27 4 0 32 109 156 Macon 44 8 33 1 2 19 92 202 Vermilion County 45 4 36 5 0 13 66 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Roanoke 1

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Macon 3

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

