SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|46
|33
|6
|3
|4
|73
|177
|95
|Huntsville
|45
|34
|9
|1
|1
|72
|153
|96
|Knoxville
|46
|33
|9
|2
|2
|70
|174
|111
|Quad City
|47
|28
|11
|4
|4
|64
|163
|127
|Fayetteville
|45
|31
|13
|1
|0
|63
|155
|110
|Pensacola
|42
|22
|14
|5
|1
|50
|149
|129
|Evansville
|45
|22
|22
|1
|0
|45
|125
|120
|Roanoke
|44
|18
|20
|3
|3
|43
|135
|142
|Birmingham
|45
|14
|27
|4
|0
|32
|109
|156
|Macon
|44
|8
|33
|1
|2
|19
|92
|202
|Vermilion County
|45
|4
|36
|5
|0
|13
|66
|210
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham 6, Roanoke 1
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 7, Macon 3
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
