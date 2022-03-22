On Air: Off The Shelf
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 10:09 am
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 50 39 9 1 1 80 176 105
Knoxville 49 36 9 2 2 76 188 116
Peoria 49 33 9 3 4 73 182 106
Fayetteville 49 34 13 1 1 70 171 123
Quad City 51 29 14 4 4 66 174 142
Pensacola 47 26 15 5 1 58 165 141
Evansville 49 26 22 1 0 53 142 132
Roanoke 50 20 23 3 4 47 155 160
Birmingham 49 15 28 5 1 36 123 172
Macon 47 8 34 2 3 21 100 218
Vermilion County 50 4 41 5 0 13 72 233

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

