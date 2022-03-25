On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 10:09 am
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 50 39 9 1 1 80 176 105
Knoxville 50 37 9 2 2 78 194 118
Peoria 49 33 9 3 4 73 182 106
Fayetteville 49 34 13 1 1 70 171 123
Quad City 51 29 14 4 4 66 174 142
Pensacola 47 26 15 5 1 58 165 141
Evansville 49 26 22 1 0 53 142 132
Roanoke 50 20 23 3 4 47 155 160
Birmingham 49 15 28 5 1 36 123 172
Macon 48 8 35 2 3 21 102 224
Vermilion County 50 4 41 5 0 13 72 233

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermilion County at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

