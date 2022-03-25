SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 50 39 9 1 1 80 176 105 Knoxville 50 37 9 2 2 78 194 118 Peoria 49 33 9 3 4 73 182 106 Fayetteville 49 34 13 1 1 70 171 123 Quad City 51 29 14 4 4 66 174 142 Pensacola 47 26 15 5 1 58 165 141 Evansville 49 26 22 1 0 53 142 132 Roanoke 50 20 23 3 4 47 155 160 Birmingham 49 15 28 5 1 36 123 172 Macon 48 8 35 2 3 21 102 224 Vermilion County 50 4 41 5 0 13 72 233

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermilion County at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

