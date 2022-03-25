SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|50
|39
|9
|1
|1
|80
|176
|105
|Knoxville
|50
|37
|9
|2
|2
|78
|194
|118
|Peoria
|49
|33
|9
|3
|4
|73
|182
|106
|Fayetteville
|49
|34
|13
|1
|1
|70
|171
|123
|Quad City
|51
|29
|14
|4
|4
|66
|174
|142
|Pensacola
|47
|26
|15
|5
|1
|58
|165
|141
|Evansville
|49
|26
|22
|1
|0
|53
|142
|132
|Roanoke
|50
|20
|23
|3
|4
|47
|155
|160
|Birmingham
|49
|15
|28
|5
|1
|36
|123
|172
|Macon
|48
|8
|35
|2
|3
|21
|102
|224
|Vermilion County
|50
|4
|41
|5
|0
|13
|72
|233
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vermilion County at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
