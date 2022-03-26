SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 51 39 10 1 1 80 178 109 Knoxville 51 38 9 2 2 80 198 121 Peoria 50 34 9 3 4 75 187 108 Fayetteville 50 35 13 1 1 72 175 125 Quad City 51 29 14 4 4 66 174 142 Pensacola 48 26 16 5 1 58 167 145 Evansville 50 26 23 1 0 53 144 137 Roanoke 51 21 23 3 4 49 159 162 Birmingham 50 15 29 5 1 36 126 176 Macon 49 9 35 2 3 23 107 224 Vermilion County 51 4 42 5 0 13 72 238

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 5, Vermilion County 0

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 3

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 2

Peoria 5, Evansville 2

Saturday’s Games

Vermilion County at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

