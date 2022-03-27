SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|52
|39
|9
|2
|2
|82
|204
|125
|Huntsville
|52
|39
|11
|1
|1
|80
|179
|112
|Peoria
|51
|35
|9
|3
|4
|77
|190
|110
|Fayetteville
|52
|36
|14
|1
|1
|74
|178
|129
|Quad City
|52
|29
|14
|5
|4
|67
|176
|145
|Pensacola
|50
|27
|17
|5
|1
|60
|171
|148
|Evansville
|50
|26
|23
|1
|0
|53
|144
|137
|Roanoke
|52
|22
|23
|3
|4
|51
|162
|163
|Birmingham
|51
|15
|30
|5
|1
|36
|130
|182
|Macon
|50
|9
|36
|2
|3
|23
|109
|227
|Vermilion County
|52
|5
|42
|5
|0
|15
|75
|240
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Vermilion County 3, Macon 2
Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1
Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4
Pensacola 3, Fayetteville 0
Peoria 3, Quad City 2
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Pensacola 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
