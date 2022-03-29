SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|52
|39
|9
|2
|2
|82
|204
|125
|Huntsville
|52
|39
|11
|1
|1
|80
|179
|112
|Peoria
|51
|35
|9
|3
|4
|77
|190
|110
|Fayetteville
|52
|36
|14
|1
|1
|74
|178
|129
|Quad City
|52
|29
|14
|5
|4
|67
|176
|145
|Pensacola
|50
|27
|17
|5
|1
|60
|171
|148
|Evansville
|50
|26
|23
|1
|0
|53
|144
|137
|Roanoke
|52
|22
|23
|3
|4
|51
|162
|163
|Birmingham
|51
|15
|30
|5
|1
|36
|130
|182
|Macon
|50
|9
|36
|2
|3
|23
|109
|227
|Vermilion County
|52
|5
|42
|5
|0
|15
|75
|240
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
