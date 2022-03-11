Sporting Kansas City plays the Colorado Rapids after shutout win

Sporting Kansas City (1-1-0) vs. Colorado Rapids (1-1-0)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -106, Sporting Kansas City +284, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Houston Dynamo 1-0, Sporting Kansas City visits the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids were 17-7-10 overall in the 2021 season while going 9-2-7 at home. The Rapids scored 51 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 35.

Sporting KC put together a 17-10-7 record overall in 2021 while finishing 8-7-2 in road matches. Sporting KC averaged 1.7 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Sporting KC: Nikola Vujnovic (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

