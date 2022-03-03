College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at LOYOLA CHICAGO 5½ Bradley at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 4½ Citadel at KENT STATE 2 Buffalo Ball State 2½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at TOLEDO 16 Bowling Green at SAINT BONAVENTURE 4 Richmond at AKRON 14½ Central Michigan at MIAMI (OH) 8½ Eastern Michigan at MERCER 5½ Western Carolina Ohio 9½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at DRAKE 3½ Southern Illinois Utah State 13 at SAN JOSE STATE NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 7 (219.5) Cleveland at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Indiana at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Orlando Utah 3 (228.5) at NEW ORLEANS at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Minnesota at DENVER 13½ (234) Houston at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) New York NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Los Angeles -130 at COLUMBUS +108 at N.Y RANGERS -194 New Jersey +160 at CAROLINA -144 Pittsburgh +120 Minnesota -166 at BUFFALO +138 at TAMPA BAY -450 Detroit +340 at WINNIPEG -118 Dallas -102 Las Vegas -128 at ANAHEIM +106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.