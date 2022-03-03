Trending:
The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 7:20 pm
College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at LOYOLA CHICAGO Bradley
at EAST TENNESSEE STATE Citadel
at KENT STATE 2 Buffalo
Ball State at WESTERN MICHIGAN
at TOLEDO 16 Bowling Green
at SAINT BONAVENTURE 4 Richmond
at AKRON 14½ Central Michigan
at MIAMI (OH) Eastern Michigan
at MERCER Western Carolina
Ohio at NORTHERN ILLINOIS
at DRAKE Southern Illinois
Utah State 13 at SAN JOSE STATE
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (219.5) Cleveland
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Indiana
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Orlando
Utah 3 (228.5) at NEW ORLEANS
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Minnesota
at DENVER 13½ (234) Houston
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) New York
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Los Angeles -130 at COLUMBUS +108
at N.Y RANGERS -194 New Jersey +160
at CAROLINA -144 Pittsburgh +120
Minnesota -166 at BUFFALO +138
at TAMPA BAY -450 Detroit +340
at WINNIPEG -118 Dallas -102
Las Vegas -128 at ANAHEIM +106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

