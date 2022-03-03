|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at LOYOLA CHICAGO
|5½
|Bradley
|at EAST TENNESSEE STATE
|4½
|Citadel
|at KENT STATE
|2
|Buffalo
|Ball State
|2½
|at
|WESTERN
|MICHIGAN
|at TOLEDO
|16
|Bowling
|Green
|at SAINT BONAVENTURE
|4
|Richmond
|at AKRON
|14½
|Central
|Michigan
|at MIAMI (OH)
|8½
|Eastern
|Michigan
|at MERCER
|5½
|Western
|Carolina
|Ohio
|9½
|at
|NORTHERN
|ILLINOIS
|at DRAKE
|3½
|Southern
|Illinois
|Utah State
|13
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|STATE
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|(219.5)
|Cleveland
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|Utah
|3
|(228.5)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at DENVER
|13½
|(234)
|Houston
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Los Angeles
|-130
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+108
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-194
|New
|Jersey
|+160
|at CAROLINA
|-144
|Pittsburgh
|+120
|Minnesota
|-166
|at
|BUFFALO
|+138
|at TAMPA BAY
|-450
|Detroit
|+340
|at WINNIPEG
|-118
|Dallas
|-102
|Las Vegas
|-128
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+106
