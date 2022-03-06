|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND STATE
|1
|Wright
|State
|at GONZAGA
|12
|San
|Francisco
|Northern Kentucky
|2
|at
|PURDUE
|FORT
|WAYNE
|at SAINT MARY’S (CA)
|5
|Santa
|Clara
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6½
|(229½)
|Chicago
|Atlanta
|7½
|(227½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at MIAMI
|15½
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at SAN ANTONIO
|4½
|(234½)
|LA
|Lakers
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|at SACRAMENTO
|3½
|(229½)
|New
|York
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Toronto
|-225
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+184
|at BOSTON
|-184
|Los
|Angeles
|+152
|Florida
|-245
|at
|BUFFALO
|+198
|Colorado
|-210
|at
|N.Y
|ISLANDERS+172
|at CALGARY
|-194
|Edmonton
|+160
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook
