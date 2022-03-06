College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND STATE 1 Wright State at GONZAGA 12 San Francisco Northern Kentucky 2 at PURDUE FORT WAYNE at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 5 Santa Clara NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (229½) Chicago Atlanta 7½ (227½) at DETROIT at MIAMI 15½ (OFF) Houston at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Portland at SAN ANTONIO 4½ (234½) LA Lakers at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Utah at DENVER OFF (OFF) Golden State at SACRAMENTO 3½ (229½) New York NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Toronto -225 at COLUMBUS +184 at BOSTON -184 Los Angeles +152 Florida -245 at BUFFALO +198 Colorado -210 at N.Y ISLANDERS+172 at CALGARY -194 Edmonton +160

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.