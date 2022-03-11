College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PRINCETON 6 Cornell at VERMONT 15 UMBC at ARKANSAS 6½ Texas A&M at IOWA 6 Indiana at DAVIDSON 3½ Saint Louis at YALE 3 Pennsylvania at HOUSTON 12 Tulane at UAB 3 Louisiana Tech NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 6 (224½) Minnesota at SAN ANTONIO 5½ (235½) Indiana at CHICAGO 2½ (221) Cleveland Milwaukee 1 (231½) at GOLDEN STATE at UTAH 10 (231½) Sacramento at DENVER 5½ (225) Toronto Washington 7 (215½) at PORTLAND NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at NASHVILLE -126 St. Louis +105 at CAROLINA -330 Philadelphia +260 at BOSTON -450 Arizona +340 at MONTREAL -132 Seattle +110 at CALGARY -500 Detroit +375 at NEW JERSEY -118 Anaheim -102 at OTTAWA -115 Chicago -104 at DALLAS -138 N.Y Rangers +115 Los Angeles OFF at SAN JOSE OFF Tampa Bay -152 at EDMONTON +126

