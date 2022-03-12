College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VERMONT 15 UMBC at PRINCETON 6 Cornell at DAVIDSON 3 Saint Louis at IOWA 6 Indiana at ARKANSAS 6½ Texas A&M at YALE 3 Pennsylvania at HOUSTON 13½ Tulane at KENT STATE 1½ Akron at UAB 3 Louisiana Tech Texas A&M-CC 1½ at SE LOUISIANA NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHICAGO 2½ (220½) Cleveland at MIAMI 5 (OFF) Minnesota at SAN ANTONIO 5 (234½) Indiana Milwaukee 1 (232) at GOLDEN STATE at UTAH 10 (231½) Sacramento at DENVER 5½ (OFF) Toronto Washington 7½ (OFF) at PORTLAND NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at NASHVILLE -126 St. Louis +105 at CAROLINA -330 Philadelphia +260 at CALGARY -500 Detroit +375 at BOSTON -450 Arizona +340 at MONTREAL -132 Seattle +110 at NEW JERSEY -118 Anaheim -102 at OTTAWA -115 Chicago -104 at DALLAS -138 N.Y Rangers +115 Los Angeles OFF at SAN JOSE OFF Tampa Bay -152 at EDMONTON +126

