|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at VERMONT
|15
|UMBC
|at PRINCETON
|6
|Cornell
|at DAVIDSON
|3
|Saint
|Louis
|at IOWA
|6
|Indiana
|at ARKANSAS
|6½
|Texas
|A&M
|at YALE
|3
|Pennsylvania
|at HOUSTON
|13½
|Tulane
|at KENT STATE
|1½
|Akron
|at UAB
|3
|Louisiana
|Tech
|Texas A&M-CC
|1½
|at
|SE
|LOUISIANA
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHICAGO
|2½
|(220½)
|Cleveland
|at MIAMI
|5
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at SAN ANTONIO
|5
|(234½)
|Indiana
|Milwaukee
|1
|(232)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|at UTAH
|10
|(231½)
|Sacramento
|at DENVER
|5½
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|Washington
|7½
|(OFF)
|at
|PORTLAND
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at NASHVILLE
|-126
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|at CAROLINA
|-330
|Philadelphia
|+260
|at CALGARY
|-500
|Detroit
|+375
|at BOSTON
|-450
|Arizona
|+340
|at MONTREAL
|-132
|Seattle
|+110
|at NEW JERSEY
|-118
|Anaheim
|-102
|at OTTAWA
|-115
|Chicago
|-104
|at DALLAS
|-138
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+115
|Los Angeles
|OFF
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-152
|at
|EDMONTON
|+126
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.