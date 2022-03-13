|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|5
|(212)
|LA
|Clippers
|at ATLANTA
|13
|(234)
|Portland
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5½
|(222)
|Denver
|Charlotte
|8
|(231½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at GOLDEN STATE
|12
|(225)
|Washington
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at OTTAWA
|-120
|Arizona
|+100
