Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 5:48 pm
< a min read
      
College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Michigan 1 at COLORADO STATE
at PROVIDENCE 2 South Dakota State
Memphis 3 at BOISE STATE
at BAYLOR 20½ Norfolk State
at TENNESSEE 18½ Longwood
at IOWA 10½ Richmond
at GONZAGA 23½ Georgia State
at NORTH CAROLINA Marquette
at UCONN New Mexico State
at KENTUCKY 18 Saint Peter’s
at SAINT MARY’S (CA) Indiana
at SAN DIEGO STATE 2 Creighton
at ARKANSAS 5 Vermont
at MURRAY STATE 1 San Francisco
at UCLA 13½ Akron
at KANSAS 22½ Texas Southern
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Detroit
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Nashville -170 at PHILADELPHIA +140
at N.Y RANGERS -140 N.Y Islanders +116
at TORONTO -122 Carolina +102
Dallas -182 at MONTREAL +150
Washington -196 at COLUMBUS +162
at ST. LOUIS -125 Pittsburgh +104
at EDMONTON -225 Buffalo +184
at LOS ANGELES -170 San Jose +144
at VANCOUVER -201 Detroit +165
Florida -115 at LAS VEGAS -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

