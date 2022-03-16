|College Basketball
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Michigan
|1
|at
|COLORADO
|STATE
|at PROVIDENCE
|2
|South
|Dakota
|State
|Memphis
|3
|at
|BOISE
|STATE
|at BAYLOR
|20½
|Norfolk
|State
|at TENNESSEE
|18½
|Longwood
|at IOWA
|10½
|Richmond
|at GONZAGA
|23½
|Georgia
|State
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|3½
|Marquette
|at UCONN
|6½
|New
|Mexico
|State
|at KENTUCKY
|18
|Saint
|Peter’s
|at SAINT MARY’S (CA)
|2½
|Indiana
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|2
|Creighton
|at ARKANSAS
|5
|Vermont
|at MURRAY STATE
|1
|San
|Francisco
|at UCLA
|13½
|Akron
|at KANSAS
|22½
|Texas
|Southern
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Nashville
|-170
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+140
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-140
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+116
|at TORONTO
|-122
|Carolina
|+102
|Dallas
|-182
|at
|MONTREAL
|+150
|Washington
|-196
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+162
|at ST. LOUIS
|-125
|Pittsburgh
|+104
|at EDMONTON
|-225
|Buffalo
|+184
|at LOS ANGELES
|-170
|San
|Jose
|+144
|at VANCOUVER
|-201
|Detroit
|+165
|Florida
|-115
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|-104
