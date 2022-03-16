College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Michigan 1 at COLORADO STATE at PROVIDENCE 2 South Dakota State Memphis 3 at BOISE STATE at BAYLOR 20½ Norfolk State at TENNESSEE 18½ Longwood at IOWA 10½ Richmond at GONZAGA 23½ Georgia State at NORTH CAROLINA 3½ Marquette at UCONN 6½ New Mexico State at KENTUCKY 18 Saint Peter’s at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 2½ Indiana at SAN DIEGO STATE 2 Creighton at ARKANSAS 5 Vermont at MURRAY STATE 1 San Francisco at UCLA 13½ Akron at KANSAS 22½ Texas Southern NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Detroit NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Nashville -170 at PHILADELPHIA +140 at N.Y RANGERS -140 N.Y Islanders +116 at TORONTO -122 Carolina +102 Dallas -182 at MONTREAL +150 Washington -196 at COLUMBUS +162 at ST. LOUIS -125 Pittsburgh +104 at EDMONTON -225 Buffalo +184 at LOS ANGELES -170 San Jose +144 at VANCOUVER -201 Detroit +165 Florida -115 at LAS VEGAS -104

