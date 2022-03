College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Virginia 3½ at SAINT BONAVENTURE at XAVIER 3½ Vanderbilt NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Golden State 8½ (217) at ORLANDO Atlanta 2 (225) at NEW YORK at MILWAUKEE 6½ (232) Chicago at DENVER 6½ (219½) LA Clippers NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -128 St. Louis +106 at CAROLINA -118 Tampa Bay -102 at PITTSBURGH -280 Columbus +225 New York -196 at NEW JERSEY +162 at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Ottawa OFF at DETROIT -126 Philadelphia +105 at WINNIPEG -130 Las Vegas +108 at DALLAS -144 Edmonton +120 at CALGARY -245 San Jose +198 at ARIZONA -114 Seattle -105 at LOS ANGELES -120 Nashville +100

