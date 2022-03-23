College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at GONZAGA 9½ Arkansas at VILLANOVA 5 Michigan Texas Tech 1 at DUKE at ARIZONA 1½ Houston NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Cleveland at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Chicago at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Indiana at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Washington at DENVER OFF (OFF) Phoenix NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF Florida -245 at MONTREAL +198 at N.Y ISLANDERS -245 Detroit +198 at WINNIPEG -280 Ottawa +225 at MINNESOTA OFF Vancouver OFF at ST. LOUIS -275 Philadelphia +220 at EDMONTON OFF San Jose OFF at LOS ANGELES -194 Chicago +160 at LAS VEGAS -118 Nashville -102

