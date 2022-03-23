Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 6:07 pm
< a min read
      
College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at GONZAGA Arkansas
at VILLANOVA 5 Michigan
Texas Tech 1 at DUKE
at ARIZONA Houston
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Chicago
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Indiana
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Washington
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Phoenix
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF
at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Florida -245 at MONTREAL +198
at N.Y ISLANDERS -245 Detroit +198
at WINNIPEG -280 Ottawa +225
at MINNESOTA OFF Vancouver OFF
at ST. LOUIS -275 Philadelphia +220
at EDMONTON OFF San Jose OFF
at LOS ANGELES -194 Chicago +160
at LAS VEGAS -118 Nashville -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|30 Wright-Patterson AFB Tech Expo
3|30 Druva Helps Make ROBO Employee Data...
3|30 Jumpstart CMMC 2.0 FCI & CUI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Football on the move