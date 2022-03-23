|College Basketball
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at GONZAGA
|9½
|Arkansas
|at VILLANOVA
|5
|Michigan
|Texas Tech
|1
|at
|DUKE
|at ARIZONA
|1½
|Houston
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|3
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at MILWAUKEE
|12
|(233½)
|Washington
|Chicago
|1
|(228½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at DENVER
|3½
|(231½)
|Phoenix
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|OFF
|Dallas
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Florida
|-245
|at
|MONTREAL
|+198
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-245
|Detroit
|+198
|at ST. LOUIS
|-275
|Philadelphia
|+220
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|at WINNIPEG
|-280
|Ottawa
|+225
|at EDMONTON
|OFF
|San
|Jose
|OFF
|at LOS ANGELES
|-192
|Chicago
|+158
|at LAS VEGAS
|-118
|Nashville
|-102
