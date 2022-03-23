Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 10:32 pm
< a min read
      
College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at GONZAGA Arkansas
at VILLANOVA 5 Michigan
Texas Tech 1 at DUKE
at ARIZONA Houston
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO 3 (OFF) Cleveland
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Indiana
at MILWAUKEE 12 (233½) Washington
Chicago 1 (228½) at NEW ORLEANS
at DENVER (231½) Phoenix
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF
at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Florida -245 at MONTREAL +198
at N.Y ISLANDERS -245 Detroit +198
at ST. LOUIS -275 Philadelphia +220
at MINNESOTA OFF Vancouver OFF
at WINNIPEG -280 Ottawa +225
at EDMONTON OFF San Jose OFF
at LOS ANGELES -192 Chicago +158
at LAS VEGAS -118 Nashville -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|30 Wright-Patterson AFB Tech Expo
3|30 Druva Helps Make ROBO Employee Data...
3|30 Jumpstart CMMC 2.0 FCI & CUI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Football on the move