March 24, 2022 5:40 pm
College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at PURDUE 12½ Saint Peter’s
at KANSAS Providence
at UCLA 2 North Carolina
at MIAMI Iowa State
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (218) Washington
Utah (233) at CHARLOTTE
at ATLANTA 2 (220) Golden State
at MIAMI (OFF) New York
at MINNESOTA 2 (228) Dallas
Houston (OFF) at PORTLAND
Philadelphia (OFF) at LA CLIPPERS
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Washington -210 at BUFFALO +172
Pittsburgh -125 at N.Y RANGERS +104
at WINNIPEG -205 Columbus +168
at CALGARY -465 Arizona +350
at COLORADO -410 Philadelphia +315

