|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at PURDUE
|12½
|Saint
|Peter’s
|at KANSAS
|7½
|Providence
|at UCLA
|2
|North
|Carolina
|at MIAMI
|2½
|Iowa
|State
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|2½
|(218)
|Washington
|Utah
|3½
|(233)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at ATLANTA
|2
|(220)
|Golden
|State
|at MIAMI
|5½
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at MINNESOTA
|2
|(228)
|Dallas
|Houston
|2½
|(OFF)
|at
|PORTLAND
|Philadelphia
|5½
|(OFF)
|at
|LA
|CLIPPERS
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Washington
|-210
|at
|BUFFALO
|+172
|Pittsburgh
|-125
|at
|N.Y
|RANGERS
|+104
|at WINNIPEG
|-205
|Columbus
|+168
|at CALGARY
|-465
|Arizona
|+350
|at COLORADO
|-410
|Philadelphia
|+315
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.