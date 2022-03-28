On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 5:46 pm
< a min read
      
College Basketball
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Saint Bonaventure at XAVIER
at TEXAS A&M Washington State
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (227) Milwaukee
Chicago (224½) at WASHINGTON
at DALLAS 11½ (219) LA Lakers
at BROOKLYN 12½ (229½) Detroit
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Utah
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF N.Y Rangers OFF
at FLORIDA OFF Montreal OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Carolina OFF
at COLUMBUS OFF N.Y Islanders OFF
at NASHVILLE -227 Ottawa +184
at MINNESOTA -274 Philadelphia +221
at CALGARY OFF Colorado OFF
Dallas -168 at ANAHEIM +143

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|4 Smart Cities Connect Conference and...
4|4 SMi's 11th Annual Smart Water...
4|4 Sea-Air-Space 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Can I get your autograph?