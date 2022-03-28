College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Saint Bonaventure 1½ at XAVIER at TEXAS A&M 1½ Washington State NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 2½ (227) Milwaukee Chicago 2½ (224½) at WASHINGTON at DALLAS 11½ (219) LA Lakers at BROOKLYN 12½ (229½) Detroit at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Utah NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF N.Y Rangers OFF at FLORIDA OFF Montreal OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF Carolina OFF at COLUMBUS OFF N.Y Islanders OFF at NASHVILLE -227 Ottawa +184 at MINNESOTA -274 Philadelphia +221 at CALGARY OFF Colorado OFF Dallas -168 at ANAHEIM +143

