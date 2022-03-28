|College Basketball
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Saint Bonaventure
|1½
|at
|XAVIER
|at TEXAS A&M
|1½
|Washington
|State
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|2½
|(227)
|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|2½
|(224½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DALLAS
|11½
|(219)
|LA
|Lakers
|at BROOKLYN
|12½
|(229½)
|Detroit
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|N.Y
|Rangers
|OFF
|at FLORIDA
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
|at COLUMBUS
|OFF
|N.Y
|Islanders
|OFF
|at NASHVILLE
|-227
|Ottawa
|+184
|at MINNESOTA
|-274
|Philadelphia
|+221
|at CALGARY
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|Dallas
|-168
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+143
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.