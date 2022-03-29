Trending:
The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 7:51 pm
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 4 (222) Orlando
Denver (232) at INDIANA
Dallas 4 (213½) at CLEVELAND
at BOSTON 5 (214½) Miami
Charlotte (226) at NEW YORK
at TORONTO 3 (228½) Minnesota
Atlanta 11½ (228½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Sacramento (233) at HOUSTON
Memphis (231) at SAN ANTONIO
New Orleans 12½ (228½) at PORTLAND
Phoenix (224½) at GOLDEN STATE
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Winnipeg -162 at BUFFALO +134
at DETROIT OFF N.Y Rangers OFF
at EDMONTON -200 Los Angeles +164
Las Vegas -172 at SEATTLE +142
at VANCOUVER -115 St. Louis -104
San Jose -162 at ARIZONA +134

