College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Fresno State 3 at COASTAL CAROLINA at TEXAS A&M 4 Xavier NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 11 (222½) at DETROIT at BROOKLYN 1½ (238) Milwaukee at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Cleveland at CHICAGO 3½ (223½) LA Clippers at UTAH 11½ (225) LA Lakers NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at FLORIDA OFF Chicago OFF at CAROLINA -500 Montreal +375 at TORONTO OFF Winnipeg OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS -188 Columbus +155 at BOSTON OFF New Jersey OFF at MINNESOTA OFF Pittsburgh OFF at COLORADO OFF San Jose OFF at CALGARY -255 Los Angeles +205 Dallas -176 at ANAHEIM +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.