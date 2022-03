Sports on TV

Adv05 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

ESPNU — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

PARALYMPICS 12 p.m.

USA — Para Cross-Country Skiing (Women’s 15km, Men’s 20km); Snowboard Cross (Finals); Sled Hockey (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton —

Tuesday, March 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Sun Tournament: TBD, Championship

7 p.m.

ESPN — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: TBD, Championship

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Memphis

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State

PARALYMPICS 12 p.m.

USA — Para Biathlon (Men’s & Women’s 10km); Para Alpine Skiing (Men’s & Women’s Combined); Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. RPC) (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at Liverpool, Round of 16 Leg 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC vs. Comunicaciones, Quarterfinal Leg 1, East Hartford, Conn.

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Seattle, Quarterfinal Leg 1 —

Wednesday, March 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, First Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Kansas City, Mo.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, First Round, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, First Round, New York

GOLF 1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Utah

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

TNT — Washington at Edmonton

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Montreal at Vancouver

PARALYMPICS 12 p.m.

USA — Para Cross-Country Skiing (Men’s & Women’s Free Sprint Finals) (Taped)

10 p.m.

USA — Wheelchair Curling (U.S. vs. Sweden) (Taped)

1 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Men’s Para Alpine Skiing (Giant Slalom)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, Round of 16 Leg 2 —

Thursday, March 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

8:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, First Round, Players Stadium Course, Palm Valley, Fla.

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Denver

PARALYMPICS 10 a.m.

USA — Men’s Para Alpine Skiing (Giant Slalom) (Taped)

11 p.m.

USA — Sled Hockey (Semifinal)

1 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Women’s Para Alpine Skiing (12.5km Sitting)

2 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Men’s Para Biathlon (12.5km Sitting)

3 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Women’s Para Alpine Skiing (Giant Slalom) (Taped)

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Para Biathlon (Men’s & Women’s 12.5km Vision Impaired) (Taped) —

Friday, March 11 BOXING 9:35 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Tampa, Fla.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Tampa, Fla.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

8:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

9 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

11:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henderson, Nev.

FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Players Stadium Course, Palm Valley, Fla.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

PARALYMPICS 3 a.m.

USA — Women’s Para Alpine Skiing (Giant Slalom) (Taped)

4:30 a.m.

USA — Para Biathlon (Men’s & Women’s 12.5km Vision Impaired) (Taped)

7:05 a.m.

USA — Sled Hockey (Semifinal)

8 p.m.

NBC — Primetime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)

11 p.m.

USA — Women’s Para Alpine Skiing (10km Standing) (Taped)

11:50 p.m.

USA — Women’s Para Alpine Skiing (10km Vision Impaired) (Taped)

12:25 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Para Snowboarding (Men’s & Women’s Banked Slalom Finals)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Women’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (7.5km Sitting)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Men’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (Slalom Sitting)

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Para Snowboarding (Banked Slalom Finals) (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Men’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (Slalom Standing, Vision Impaired) (Taped)

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Sled Hockey (Semifinal) (Taped) —

Saturday, March 12 AUTO RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The NHRA Top Fuel NHRA All-Star Shootout, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cambridge, Mass.

1 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cambridge, Mass.

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

9 p.m.

FOX — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Katy, Texas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henderson, Nev.

GOLF 1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, Players Stadium Course, Palm Valley, Fla.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Carolina

PARALYMPICS 3:30 a.m.

USA — Men’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (Slalom Standing, Vision Impaired) (Taped)

4:30 a.m.

USA — Sled Hockey (Semifinal) (Taped)

7:05 a.m.

USA — Sled Hockey (Bronze Medal Game)

12 p.m.

NBC — Daytime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

USA — Para Cross-Country Skiing (Finals); Men’s Para Alpine Skiing (Slalom); Para Snowboarding (Banked Slalom Finals) (Taped)

8 p.m.

NBC — Primetime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped)

9 p.m.

USA — Para Cross-Country Skiing (Mixed Relay Final) (Taped)

11:05 p.m.

USA — Sled Hockey (Gold Medal Game)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — Women’s Para Alpine Skiing (Slalom)

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — Women’s Para Alpine Skiing (Slalom)

3 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — Para Cross-Country Skiing (Open Relay Final) (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony: From Beijing

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Brentford

3:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle —

Sunday, March 13 AUTO RACING 2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ruoff Mortgage 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BOWLING 12 p.m.

FOX — WSOB PBA World Championship

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cambridge, Mass.

12 p.m.

CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

2:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPNU — Northeast Tournament: TBD, Championship

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Moline, Ill.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Johns Hopkins

GOLF 12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Final Round, Players Stadium Course, Palm Valley, Fla.

HORSE RACING 2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — New York at Brooklyn

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Boston

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Buffalo

PARALYMPICS 3 a.m.

USA — Para Cross-Country Skiing (Open Relay Final) (Taped)

6:30 a.m.

USA — The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony: From Beijing

2 p.m.

USA — Sled Hockey (Gold Medal Game) (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United FC

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Tampa Bay at Brimingham —

