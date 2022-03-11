Sports on TV

|Adv12
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, March 20
|AUTO RACING
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|11 a.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round
CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round
TRU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — Rutgers at Maryland
ESPNU — North Carolina at Boston College
ESPNU — Campbell at SC Upstate
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship, Final Round, The Club at Steyn City, Midrand, South Africa
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.
TNT — NY Islanders at Philadelphia
FS1 — NLR: Old Glory DC at Rugby ATL
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Austin FC
TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Finals —
