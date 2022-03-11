On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports on TV

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 10:37 am
2 min read
      
Adv12
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, March 20
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain

2 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
1:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

4 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

5 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

6 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TRU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

        Read more: Sports News

2 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Maryland

1 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Boston College

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.

ESPNU — Campbell at SC Upstate

FISHING
7 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C.

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship, Final Round, The Club at Steyn City, Midrand, South Africa

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

TNT — NY Islanders at Philadelphia

RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

FS1 — NLR: Old Glory DC at Rugby ATL

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Austin FC

TENNIS
3 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Finals —

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary tours port near New Orleans