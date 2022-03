Sports on TV

Adv02 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 9 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, New Orleans

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, New Orleans (TeamCast)

TRU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, New Orleans (TeamCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace —

Tuesday, April 5 NBA BASKETBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: TBD, First Round

10:35 p.m.

ESPN — Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City, Quarterfinal Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM, Semifinal Leg 1 —

Wednesday, April 6 COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville

GOLF 3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at New York

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoff: TBD, First Round

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Calgary at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Seattle, Semifinal Leg 1 —

Thursday, April 7 AUTO RACING 3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

1:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Frozen Four: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Frozen Four: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

GOLF 3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State —

Friday, April 8 AUTO RACING 4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oregon

GOLF 3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoff: TBD, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United —

Saturday, April 9 AUTO RACING 5 p.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula 1: The Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

BOXING 10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (Super-Featherweights), Costa Mesa, Calif

COLLEGE BASEBALL 6 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Texas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Frozen Four: TBD, Championship, Boston

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Johns Hopkins at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

FS1 — Duke at Villanova

4 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.

GOLF 3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: New York at Buffalo

MEXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 273 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF

7:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 5:30 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Columbus, Ohio —

Sunday, April 10 AUTO RACING 1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas

3:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

Bowling 12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Jupiter Fla. and Lake Wales, Fla.

2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Jupiter Fla. and Lake Wales, Fla.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.

GOLF 3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at BY Yankees

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NHL HOCKEY 1:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Washington

4 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC —

