Spring Training Glance

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 7:31 pm
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Chicago 2 0 1.000
Boston 1 0 1.000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 1 .000

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Colorado 1 0 1.000
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
Arizona 0 1 .000
Chicago 0 2 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Boston 14, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox (ss) 4, Chicago Cubs (ss) 3

Chicago White Sox (ss) 5, Chicago Cubs (ss) 2

Colorado 5, Arizona 3

Friday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at , 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at , 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at , 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at , 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh at , 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at , 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at , 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at , 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at , 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at , 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at , 4:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at , 4:10 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at , 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at , 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore at , 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at , 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at , 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at , 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at , 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at , 1:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs at , 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at , 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Texas at , 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Colorado at , 4:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Angels at , 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at , 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at , 6:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Cincinnati at , 9:05 p.m.

