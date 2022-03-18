Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Boston
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|.000
|Houston
|0
|1
|.000
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
Thursday’s Games
Boston 14, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox (ss) 4, Chicago Cubs (ss) 3
Chicago White Sox (ss) 5, Chicago Cubs (ss) 2
Colorado 5, Arizona 3
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Minnesota 1
Toronto 9, Baltimore 5
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 6
Philadelphia 6, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
St. Louis 4, Houston 2
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at , 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at , 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at , 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at , 4:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego at , 4:10 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at , 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at , 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore at , 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami at , 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at , 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at , 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at , 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at , 1:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs at , 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at , 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Texas at , 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Colorado at , 4:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Angels at , 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at , 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at , 6:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Cincinnati at , 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. Atlanta at , 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Boston at , 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at , 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at , 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at , 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at , 1:07 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at , 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at , 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers at , 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Oakland at , 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at , 4:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Milwaukee at , 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Seattle at , 4:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. Kansas City at , 6:05 p.m.
