Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spring Training Glance

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 9:47 pm
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Boston 5 0 1.000
Kansas City 2 0 1.000
Chicago 4 1 .800
Toronto 3 1 .750
Cleveland 2 1 .667
Los Angeles 2 2 .500
Oakland 1 1 .500
Texas 1 1 .500
Baltimore 1 2 .333
Detroit 1 2 .333
New York 1 2 .333
Seattle 1 3 .250
Minnesota 1 4 .200
Houston 0 3 .000
Tampa Bay 0 3 .000

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 3 0 1.000
St. Louis 3 0 1.000
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 3 1 .750
Atlanta 2 1 .667
Chicago 3 2 .600
Colorado 3 2 .600
Cincinnati 2 2 .500
New York 1 2 .333
Philadelphia 1 2 .333
San Francisco 1 2 .333
San Diego 1 3 .250
Washington 1 3 .250
Arizona 1 4 .200
Los Angeles 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 2

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Washington 3, Houston 2

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 9, Oakland 9

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City 11, Arizona 10

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 10, Minnesota 8

Boston 5, Atlanta 0

Toronto 3, Detroit 1

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Texas 25, Cleveland 12

Arizona 9, Seattle 1

Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 5

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 7, Washington 3

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 6:05 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa. Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Critical maintenance