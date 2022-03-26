On Air: Motley Fool Money
Sports News

Spring Training Glance

The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 8:50 pm
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 5 1 .833
Texas 5 2 .714
Boston 7 3 .700
Los Angeles 5 3 .625
Cleveland 5 3 .625
Toronto 5 3 .625
Detroit 4 3 .571
Chicago 5 5 .500
Seattle 3 3 .500
Baltimore 3 4 .429
Houston 3 4 .429
Minnesota 3 7 .300
Oakland 2 5 .286
New York 2 6 .250
Tampa Bay 1 6 .143

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Atlanta 5 1 .833
Miami 5 2 .714
St. Louis 5 2 .714
Pittsburgh 4 2 .667
Cincinnati 5 3 .625
New York 4 3 .571
Philadelphia 4 3 .571
Colorado 5 4 .556
Chicago 4 4 .500
Milwaukee 3 4 .429
Arizona 3 5 .375
San Diego 2 4 .333
San Francisco 2 6 .250
Los Angeles 1 3 .250
Washington 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Boston 3

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 5, Washington 4

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 4

Detroit 8, Toronto 4

Colorado 17, Chicago Cubs 1

Oakland 6, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 10, San Francisco 2

Texas 8, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 5

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 14, Philadelphia 8

Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9

Miami 9, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 9, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 2, San Diego 2

Colorado 8, Texas 7

Seattle 7, Milwaukee 7

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

