Spring Training Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times Eastern
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston
|7
|3
|.700
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|.625
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|.625
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|.429
|Houston
|3
|4
|.429
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|.300
|Oakland
|2
|5
|.286
|New York
|2
|6
|.250
|Tampa Bay
|1
|6
|.143
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Atlanta
|5
|1
|.833
|Miami
|5
|2
|.714
|St. Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|.667
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|.625
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|.571
|Colorado
|5
|4
|.556
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|Arizona
|3
|5
|.375
|San Diego
|2
|4
|.333
|San Francisco
|2
|6
|.250
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|.250
|Washington
|1
|7
|.125
___
Atlanta 6, Boston 3
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.
Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 5, Washington 4
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 4
Detroit 8, Toronto 4
Colorado 17, Chicago Cubs 1
Oakland 6, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 10, San Francisco 2
Texas 8, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 5
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 5
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 14, Philadelphia 8
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9
Miami 9, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 9, Oakland 2
Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 2, San Diego 2
Colorado 8, Texas 7
Seattle 7, Milwaukee 7
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.