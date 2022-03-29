Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|7
|3
|.700
|Los Angeles
|7
|4
|.636
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston
|7
|5
|.583
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|.545
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|Baltimore
|5
|5
|.500
|Toronto
|5
|5
|.500
|New York
|5
|6
|.455
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|Minnesota
|4
|8
|.333
|Tampa Bay
|3
|6
|.333
|Oakland
|2
|7
|.222
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Atlanta
|6
|2
|.750
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|.600
|Miami
|6
|4
|.600
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Louis
|5
|4
|.556
|Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|San Diego
|4
|5
|.444
|Arizona
|5
|7
|.417
|San Francisco
|4
|7
|.364
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|.286
|Washington
|1
|9
|.100
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Toronto 4
N.Y. Yankees 11, Detroit 7
Philadelphia 7, Baltimore 1
Houston 2, St. Louis 1
Miami 8, Washington 1
San Diego 9, Chicago White Sox 8
Kansas City 19, Cleveland 9
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2
Seattle 6, Texas 5
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 3, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 6, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 14, Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2
Cleveland 10, Milwaukee 3
San Francisco 11, San Diego 6
Cincinnati 7, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 2
Kansas City 11, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0
Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
