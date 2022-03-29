Trending:
Spring Training Glance

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 10:38 pm
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 7 3 .700
Los Angeles 7 4 .636
Houston 6 4 .600
Texas 6 4 .600
Boston 7 5 .583
Seattle 5 4 .556
Cleveland 6 5 .545
Chicago 6 6 .500
Baltimore 5 5 .500
Toronto 5 5 .500
New York 5 6 .455
Detroit 4 5 .444
Minnesota 4 8 .333
Tampa Bay 3 6 .333
Oakland 2 7 .222

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Atlanta 6 2 .750
New York 6 3 .667
Chicago 7 4 .636
Cincinnati 6 4 .600
Miami 6 4 .600
Philadelphia 6 4 .600
Pittsburgh 5 4 .556
St. Louis 5 4 .556
Colorado 5 6 .455
Milwaukee 4 5 .444
San Diego 4 5 .444
Arizona 5 7 .417
San Francisco 4 7 .364
Los Angeles 2 5 .286
Washington 1 9 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 11, Detroit 7

Philadelphia 7, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, St. Louis 1

Miami 8, Washington 1

San Diego 9, Chicago White Sox 8

Kansas City 19, Cleveland 9

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2

Seattle 6, Texas 5

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 3, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 14, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2

Cleveland 10, Milwaukee 3

San Francisco 11, San Diego 6

Cincinnati 7, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 2

Kansas City 11, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0

Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

