Spurs’ Popovich ties Nelson for NBA career wins record

RAUL DOMINGUEZ
March 7, 2022 11:05 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gregg Popovich tied Don Nelson’s NBA record with his 1,335th career victory as a coach in the San Antonio Spurs’ 117-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

The Spurs had lost four straight with Popovich on the precipice of tying the mark.

Popovich, in his 26th season, will try to pass Nelson when San Antonio hosts the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

