St. Bonaventure 70, Oklahoma 68

ST. BONAVENTURE (22-9)
Osunniyi 7-10 0-3 14, Adaway 4-11 2-2 11, Holmes 8-12 3-4 23, Lofton 4-9 0-0 10, Welch 3-8 1-2 10, Coulibaly 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 6-11 70.
OKLAHOMA (19-16)
T.Groves 3-9 0-0 7, Hill 5-9 3-3 13, Gibson 10-17 0-0 26, Goldwire 1-6 2-2 5, J.Groves 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Chargois 3-5 0-0 6, Noland 1-1 0-1 3, Cortes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 5-6 68.
Halftime_Oklahoma 36-33. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 10-19 (Holmes 4-4, Welch 3-8, Lofton 2-3, Adaway 1-4), Oklahoma 11-26 (Gibson 6-11, Noland 1-1, Goldwire 1-2, Johnson 1-2, J.Groves 1-3, T.Groves 1-4, Chargois 0-1, Hill 0-2). Fouled Out_Chargois. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 26 (Osunniyi 10), Oklahoma 28 (T.Groves 8). Assists_St. Bonaventure 10 (Holmes, Lofton 3), Oklahoma 19 (Chargois 6). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 12, Oklahoma 12.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.