St. Bonaventure 72, Richmond 65

RICHMOND (19-12)
Burton 9-13 2-4 21, Cayo 5-10 1-2 11, Golden 5-10 1-2 11, Gilyard 2-7 0-0 6, Gustavson 0-5 0-0 0, Grace 2-4 2-2 8, Sherod 2-5 2-3 8, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0, Crabtree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 8-13 65.
ST. BONAVENTURE (20-8)
Osunniyi 8-12 0-2 16, Adaway 8-13 3-3 21, Holmes 5-13 3-4 13, Lofton 6-11 2-3 15, Welch 3-6 0-0 7, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Coulibaly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 8-12 72.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 7-27 (Grace 2-3, Sherod 2-5, Gilyard 2-7, Burton 1-3, Wilson 0-2, Golden 0-3, Gustavson 0-4), St. Bonaventure 4-13 (Adaway 2-4, Lofton 1-1, Welch 1-4, Holmes 0-4). Fouled Out_Wilson. Rebounds_Richmond 30 (Burton 8), St. Bonaventure 23 (Adaway 7). Assists_Richmond 16 (Cayo 4), St. Bonaventure 7 (Lofton 3). Total Fouls_Richmond 14, St. Bonaventure 11.
