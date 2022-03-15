St. Bonaventure 76, Colorado 68

ST. BONAVENTURE (21-9)
Osunniyi 5-9 3-4 13, Adaway 7-13 0-0 17, Holmes 4-9 4-4 13, Lofton 6-12 1-1 15, Welch 4-9 0-0 12, Coulibaly 2-2 0-0 4, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Ndjock-Tadjore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 8-9 76.
COLORADO (21-12)
Battey 5-9 3-3 14, Walker 2-10 2-2 6, da Silva 5-10 3-3 13, Clifford 1-7 3-4 6, Hammond 2-3 0-0 5, Barthelemy 6-7 0-0 15, Simpson 3-9 0-0 7, O’Brien 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 11-12 68.
Halftime_Colorado 39-36. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 10-20 (Welch 4-8, Adaway 3-5, Lofton 2-5, Holmes 1-2), Colorado 7-25 (Barthelemy 3-4, Hammond 1-1, Clifford 1-3, Battey 1-4, Simpson 1-4, O’Brien 0-1, Walker 0-3, da Silva 0-5). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 24 (Osunniyi 10), Colorado 29 (Walker 8). Assists_St. Bonaventure 16 (Lofton 8), Colorado 16 (da Silva 4). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 14, Colorado 11. A_3,791 (11,064).
