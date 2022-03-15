Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Bonaventure 76, Colorado 68

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 8:57 pm
< a min read
      

ST. BONAVENTURE (21-9)

Osunniyi 5-9 3-4 13, Adaway 7-13 0-0 17, Holmes 4-9 4-4 13, Lofton 6-12 1-1 15, Welch 4-9 0-0 12, Coulibaly 2-2 0-0 4, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Ndjock-Tadjore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 8-9 76.

COLORADO (21-12)

Battey 5-9 3-3 14, Walker 2-10 2-2 6, da Silva 5-10 3-3 13, Clifford 1-7 3-4 6, Hammond 2-3 0-0 5, Barthelemy 6-7 0-0 15, Simpson 3-9 0-0 7, O’Brien 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 11-12 68.

Halftime_Colorado 39-36. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 10-20 (Welch 4-8, Adaway 3-5, Lofton 2-5, Holmes 1-2), Colorado 7-25 (Barthelemy 3-4, Hammond 1-1, Clifford 1-3, Battey 1-4, Simpson 1-4, O’Brien 0-1, Walker 0-3, da Silva 0-5). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 24 (Osunniyi 10), Colorado 29 (Walker 8). Assists_St. Bonaventure 16 (Lofton 8), Colorado 16 (da Silva 4). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 14, Colorado 11. A_3,791 (11,064).

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|22 Schriever Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|22 Navigating the 2022 National Defense...
3|22 U.S. Army Technical Exchange Meeting:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ivorian prime minister meets with Secretary Blinken