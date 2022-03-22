St. Bonaventure beats Virginia 52-51 in NIT quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Lofton made two free throws with five seconds remaining and Osun Osunniyi blocked a shot at the buzzer to lead St. Bonaventure to a 52-51 win over Virginia in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Osunniyi finished with 10 points and four blocks for Saint Bonaventure (23-9). Jaren Holmes added 10 points and Dominick Welch had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Welch pulled St. Bonaventure within 51-50 on a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left.

Armaan Franklin had 17 points for the Cavaliers (21-14). Jayden Gardner added 14 points. Kadin Shedrick had nine rebounds.

