St. John’s 81, Xavier 66

XAVIER (17-12)
Freemantle 4-6 1-2 9, Nunge 3-8 5-9 12, Jones 5-15 3-5 13, Odom 2-3 4-4 8, Scruggs 3-9 0-0 7, Kunkel 0-10 0-0 0, Johnson 4-12 0-0 11, Hunter 2-7 2-2 6, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-71 15-22 66.
ST. JOHN’S (16-13)
Soriano 5-7 0-0 10, Alexander 4-10 9-11 17, Coburn 6-8 3-3 20, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Champagnie 7-15 5-6 19, Wheeler 4-8 0-0 11, Mathis 1-4 0-0 2, Addae-Wusu 0-3 0-0 0, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0, O.Stanley 0-0 0-0 0, Pinzon 0-0 0-0 0, Gavalas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 17-20 81.
Halftime_St. John’s 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 5-30 (Johnson 3-9, Nunge 1-3, Scruggs 1-4, Hunter 0-3, Jones 0-5, Kunkel 0-6), St. John’s 8-22 (Coburn 5-7, Wheeler 3-5, Alexander 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-2, Smith 0-2, Champagnie 0-5). Rebounds_Xavier 38 (Nunge 11), St. John’s 43 (Wheeler 11). Assists_Xavier 7 (Odom, Scruggs 3), St. John’s 18 (Alexander 8). Total Fouls_Xavier 18, St. John’s 19.
