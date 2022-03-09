St. John’s 92, DePaul 73

DEPAUL (15-16)
B.Johnson 5-11 1-2 11, Jones 5-7 0-0 11, Ongenda 5-8 3-3 13, Freeman-Liberty 6-13 5-6 17, Terry 1-5 0-0 2, McCauley 3-8 3-4 9, Gebrewhit 2-4 0-0 6, Anei 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 28-58 14-17 73.
ST. JOHN’S (17-14)
Soriano 4-5 0-1 8, Wheeler 2-7 4-4 8, Alexander 3-7 2-2 8, Coburn 1-2 0-0 2, Champagnie 10-20 3-4 26, Addae-Wusu 3-5 0-1 8, Smith 5-9 2-2 13, Nyiwe 5-8 0-0 10, Mathis 3-8 0-0 7, Pinzon 1-3 0-0 2, Stanley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-74 11-14 92.
Halftime_St. John’s 49-29. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 3-18 (Gebrewhit 2-3, Jones 1-2, B.Johnson 0-3, McCauley 0-3, Terry 0-3, Freeman-Liberty 0-4), St. John’s 7-21 (Champagnie 3-7, Addae-Wusu 2-2, Mathis 1-2, Smith 1-4, Alexander 0-1, Coburn 0-1, Nyiwe 0-1, Pinzon 0-1, Wheeler 0-2). Rebounds_DePaul 38 (Jones, Ongenda 8), St. John’s 28 (Nyiwe 9). Assists_DePaul 12 (Freeman-Liberty 5), St. John’s 22 (Alexander 7). Total Fouls_DePaul 18, St. John’s 14.
