St. Peter’s 60, Monmouth (NJ) 54

MONMOUTH (NJ) (21-13)
Miller 2-14 11-14 15, Vaughan 3-6 3-4 10, McClary 1-5 1-1 3, Papas 2-10 0-0 6, Reynolds 3-11 6-6 12, Ruth 1-3 2-2 4, Rutty 0-0 4-6 4, Chaput 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-51 27-33 54.
ST. PETER’S (19-11)
H.Drame 2-6 2-2 6, Ndefo 3-5 1-5 7, Rupert 0-2 0-0 0, Banks 2-5 2-2 8, Lee 3-7 0-0 8, Edert 5-10 8-9 20, F.Drame 2-3 0-0 4, Dasher 1-3 2-2 5, Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Murray 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 19-46 15-21 60.
Halftime_St. Peter’s 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 3-18 (Papas 2-8, Vaughan 1-2, McClary 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Miller 0-3, Reynolds 0-3), St. Peter’s 7-20 (Banks 2-3, Edert 2-6, Lee 2-6, Dasher 1-2, F.Drame 0-1, H.Drame 0-1, Murray 0-1). Fouled Out_Vaughan, Reynolds, Ndefo, F.Drame. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 36 (Miller 7), St. Peter’s 31 (F.Drame 10). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 7 (Papas 3), St. Peter’s 10 (Ndefo, Banks, Lee, Edert 2). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 20, St. Peter’s 24.
