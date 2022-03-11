St. Peter’s 64, Quinnipiac 52

QUINNIPIAC (14-17)
Marfo 5-11 0-0 10, Rigoni 0-4 5-5 5, Balanc 5-12 0-0 14, Jones 3-11 4-4 10, Chenery 1-1 4-8 6, McGuire 1-4 0-0 2, Kortright 1-4 0-0 2, Riggins 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 17-51 14-19 52.
ST. PETER’S (18-11)
H.Drame 2-2 0-0 5, Ndefo 6-11 1-2 13, Rupert 2-5 0-0 4, Banks 1-8 4-5 6, Lee 5-10 2-4 14, Edert 3-9 2-2 10, Dasher 0-2 0-0 0, F.Drame 3-4 1-1 8, Murray 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 23-55 11-16 64.
Halftime_Quinnipiac 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 4-16 (Balanc 4-6, McGuire 0-1, Kortright 0-2, Jones 0-3, Rigoni 0-4), St. Peter’s 7-17 (Edert 2-5, Lee 2-5, F.Drame 1-1, H.Drame 1-1, Murray 1-2, Banks 0-3). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Quinnipiac 28 (Marfo 11), St. Peter’s 34 (Ndefo, Edert 7). Assists_Quinnipiac 12 (Marfo 4), St. Peter’s 9 (Ndefo, Banks, Murray 2). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 19, St. Peter’s 14.
