St. Peter’s 67, No. 10 Purdue 64

ST. PETER’S (22-11)
H.Drame 1-3 4-4 7, Ndefo 2-6 0-0 4, Rupert 5-8 0-1 11, Banks 6-14 2-2 14, Lee 2-8 2-2 7, F.Drame 1-3 2-2 5, Edert 1-6 7-8 10, Dasher 1-1 0-0 3, Murray 2-5 2-2 6, Diahame 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 19-21 67.
PURDUE (29-8)
Gillis 2-6 6-6 10, Edey 5-7 1-2 11, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Ivey 4-12 0-0 9, Stefanovic 4-8 0-0 11, Williams 7-15 2-3 16, Thompson 1-1 2-2 5, Furst 0-0 2-2 2, Morton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 13-15 64.
Halftime_Purdue 33-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter’s 6-21 (Dasher 1-1, F.Drame 1-2, H.Drame 1-2, Rupert 1-2, Edert 1-3, Lee 1-4, Ndefo 0-1, Murray 0-2, Banks 0-4), Purdue 5-21 (Stefanovic 3-7, Thompson 1-1, Ivey 1-6, Morton 0-1, Gillis 0-3, Hunter 0-3). Fouled Out_Ndefo. Rebounds_St. Peter’s 20 (Ndefo, Rupert, Banks, Edert 3), Purdue 36 (Ivey, Williams 8). Assists_St. Peter’s 9 (Ndefo 4), Purdue 11 (Gillis 4). Total Fouls_St. Peter’s 19, Purdue 18.
